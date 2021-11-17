BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered in Brockton Wednesday at a rally held in support of Ollie’s Law — a bill that calls for all dog daycares and boarding facilities to be licensed.

Amy Baxter began pushing for this bill after her 7-month-old puppy Ollie was mauled by other dogs at daycare last year. Ollie later died as a result of his injuries and Baxter learned too late that the facility did not have its kennel license.

She said she hopes this law can help save other families from heartbreak.

“It breaks my heart that I couldn’t save Ollie and that I couldn’t spare my daughter this unimaginable pain,” Baxter said. “As a parent, I knew that I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t advocate for the regulation of this industry and do everything I could to make sure that this doesn’t happen to another family.”

Ollie’s Law was first introduced back in March. Lawmakers are still considering the legislation.

