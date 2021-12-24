BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that she won’t be intimidated by backlash that she has received after announcing a vaccine mandate for indoor spaces within the city.

Wu announced Monday that patrons and staff at indoor spaces in Boston — including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness facilities and entertainment venues — will need to show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month under a new policy.

Wu told reporters on Friday, “I know we’re doing the right thing. I won’t be intimidated out of doing the right thing, and all across our city, we need to make sure we keep moving forward, make sure people are safe and healthy in our workforce, in our community, and that’s how we end this pandemic.”

