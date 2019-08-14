BOSTON (WHDH) - Immigrants and activists plan to protest President Donald Trump’s bid to end temporary protected status (TPS) for thousands of immigrants.

TPS holders, other immigrants, The Mass. TPS Committee, The Brazilian Workers’ Center, and Massachusetts Jobs with Justice are expected to gather outside of the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston at noon — the same time Trump’s argument to end TPS is set to be reviewed by a California judge.

Roughly 320,000 families, including about 8,000 in Massachusetts, depend on TPS to remain in their communities, according to protest organizers.

Along with the rally in Boston, dozens of TPS recipients from Massachusetts plan protest outside the hearing in California.

