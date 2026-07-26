LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Lawrence early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call on Willow Street found a 41-year-old woman with apparent trauma and a 45-year-old man dead, according to police. The woman was later pronounced dead, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their names have not been released.

This appears to be an isolated incident with the parties being known to each other.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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