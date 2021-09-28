BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Red Line train with dozens of passengers on board derailed at a subway station in Boston on Tuesday morning, a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority spokesman said.

The slow-speed derailment on the southbound tracks at Broadway Station led to service disruptions around 9:45 a.m., shortly after the height of the morning commute.

A photo shared by Elizabeth Boyce-Jacino showed significant damage to a train car that is said to have made contact with the edge of the platform.

Forty-seven people were on the train at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Park Street stations.

Commuters are being told to expect delays as shuttle buses are dispatched.

“There’s people that got to go to hospital appointments, there’s people that got to go to work, there’s people that got to go pick up their kids,” frustrated commuter Shawn Golden said. “These trains in the last two years…The MBTA really needs to be reassessed and something needs to be done about the continuous trollies crashing, trains failing, and things of that nature.”

MBTA personnel are working to re-rail the damaged train.

Over the summer, a Green Line operator allegedly shifted their train’s master controller into the “full-power position” moments before colliding with another trolley at more than 30 mph on the B Line near the Agganis Arena, a National Transportation Safety Board investigation found.

