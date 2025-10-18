FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the skeletal remains of two people were found Saturday morning in Freetown State Forest in Fall River, officials said.

Officers responding to a call from a hunter who found the remains deep in the forest around 9:50 a.m. launched an investigation that found a small Honda Accord off of an access road and the skeletal remains of two adults nearby, according to a statement issued by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

A suicide note was also found in the area.

The remains were transported to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner pending autopsies.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)