BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators in Brockton say DNA evidence helped solve two decades-old cases, a murder in 1991 and a rape in 1993.

Cherie Bishop was 28 when she was strangled 35 years ago.

Bishop’s body was found in a wooded area near her Brockton apartment in June of 1991.

Two years later, Donna Bell was sexually assaulted in a nearby area of Brockton. She fought back against her attacker and was able to escape.

Investigators say they were able to link the two cases through DNA evidence.

Robert Carey was identified as a person of interest. Prosecutors say he lived within a few blocks of both crimes. He died last year.

“For more than 35 years, law enforcement never gave up pursing this case,” Tim Cruz said, Plymouth County District Attorney. “My thoughts are with the Bishop and the Bell families who have finally some form of closure regarding who did what to their loved ones. I think that is our responsibility to do that as best as we can in each and every one of our cases.”

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