BOSTON (WHDH) - A ground stop was in place at Boston’s Logan International Airport Thursday afternoon due to a plane off the runway.

At around 11:55 a.m., JetBlue Airways Flight 312 skidded into the grass while turning off the runway after landing, according to a statement from the FAA. A ground stop was immediately issued for all flights departing from the airport.

Emergency crews were at the scene. At least one person was seen being assisted off of the plane, while others walked down a set of stairs to the tarmac.

No injuries were reported, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The passengers were taken by bus to the terminal after the incident, the FAA said.

According to the plane tracking website FlightAware, JetBlue Flight 312 had just arrived at Logan at around 11:49 a.m. from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“The landing was exceedingly rough, but I’m very glad that the pilot had her head about her and just stopped the plane in the grass,” said passenger Melinda Wang, of Seattle. “It was actually very calm. We all kind of trusted that they knew what to do, and they did.”

Wang flew into Boston to visit her daughter, who lives in Brighton. She said she is an experienced flier and hadn’t dealt with any significant airplane issues before this one.

“You were being just absolutely bumped around. It was unlike any other thing I’ve experienced in flight, and I fly a lot,” she said.

JetBlue sent out a statement regarding the incident Thursday, echoing that the plane had veered off the runway.

“Safety is JetBlue’s top priority. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause,” the airline said.

No additional information was immediately available.

