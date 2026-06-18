PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy appeared in court Thursday for one of the last hearings before her murder trial begins in July, and a judge ruled that several pieces of key evidence may be used during the legal proceeding.

Prosecutors argue the mother from Duxbury deliberately strangled her three children, who were 8-months-old, 3-years-old, and 5-years-old at the time, with exercise bands. The children’s father found them in the basement after he had gone to pick up a prescription and dinner. Clancy also attempted to stab herself, and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Her defense claims she was over-medicated and suffered from severe postpartum depression at the time.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and two counts of strangulation. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

“Lindsay is very strong and she’s not one to shy away from – she takes responsibility, she has – as the kids say, she owns it,” said Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s Defense Attorney.

During the hearing Thursday, prosecutors asked to use photos of Clancy’s children both alive and after their deaths when presenting their case to the jury. The judge ruled the graphic images from the autopsies will be allowed in.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to be in there, to have to look at gruesome photos of little babies slaughtered, cut up, and butchered and autopsied, but that’s what they want to do,” Reddington said.

The judge also agreed to admit the frantic 911 call from Clancy’s then-husband when he came home and discovered his wife had harmed herself and jumped out the window.

“You can hear him relaying information to the 911 operators, they’re asking about her injuries. He says she has cuts on her wrist and neck,” said Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague.

The judge ruled to let the jury view the family home, which became a crime scene after the children’s deaths. He said he will also make calls on the prosecution’s requests for a physical demonstration in the courtroom about a blood spatter at a later time.

“I’m still looking into whether I can have her not be in the courtroom during that, because everyone who knows this case knows what the evidence is – but they’re just going to put on a dog and pony show,” Reddington said.

There will be one more hearing before the trial gets underway on July 20. It is expected to last approximately four to six weeks.

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