BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection continued Wednesday in the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore in 2021.

The questioning moved from Moakley Courthouse in Boston to an auditorium to screen more than 400 potential jurors. The case has taken more than five years to come to federal court, but opening statements could begin this week.

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child at her Canton apartment in 2021. The Massachusetts Medical Examiner initially ruled her death as a suicide, but in announcing their indictment in 2024, federal prosecutors said “Farwell…killed Sandra Birchmore by strangulation…” adding, “…Farwell staged her body and apartment to make it appear as if Birchmore had committed suicide…”

Investigators said Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex, starting when she was 15-years-old and was part of the Stoughton police mentoring program. The United States Attorney’s Office says Farwell murdered Birchmore and her unborn child to keep her from talking about his exploitation of her while he was on duty.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty, and his defense team maintains Birchmore did take her own life.

Former federal prosecutor and 7NEWS Legal Analyst Evan Gotlob said cases like this can be moved to federal court when local law enforcement and officials may be too close to the case.

“It’s really not a federal case. This is more of a state case,” Gotlob said. “The local law enforcement is obviously very close to this because of, you know, it’s one of their own that’s being tried here. The FBI is not as close. So when the FBI takes over an investigation they’re more independent than the local law enforcement. So, that’s definitely a reason.”

Holding the trial in federal court also means jurors will be drawn from a wider area, helping to avoid local biases. Gotlob said it’s also a place the prosecutors hold some additional advantages.

“Evidentiary rules are a lot more favorable in federal court than they are in state court, so it’s more favorable for prosecutors to try a case in federal courts than state courts,” Gotlob said. “It’s a little bit easier to get a conviction. Not easy, but easier, so that’s a reason.”

He also explained what type of jurors each side will look to seat.

“The defense are looking for older men, possibly ex-police officers, ex-union workers,” Gotlob said. “People that’ll sympathize with a very busy and blue-collar sort of worker like a police officer. While the prosecution is looking for women, possibly women that are divorced. Women that are married, women that have children, that’ll be more sympathetic to the female victim in this case.”

Opening statements could begin as early as Friday. The trial is expected to last about four weeks.

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