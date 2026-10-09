QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A convenience store clerk was assaulted by two people caught shoplifting Monday night, surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS captured.

The video shows the moment a fight broke out at the New Store On The Block on Hancock Street. The owner of the store said the clerk caught two people stealing.

“While the counter was busy with other customers, they tried to run out, but my guy tried to catch him. They got in a fight and whatnot, started throwing punches at my guy,” said Max Chaudhary, Owner of New Store On The Block.

As soon as Chaudhary followed them out of the store, one shoplifter threw a bottle, which smashed the glass front door, and nearly hit him on the head. He was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Chaudhary said this is not the first time something like this has happened, and he has reported the incidents to police.

“The kids will just get off the train and they will come in here. They will grab sodas, candy, chips. They’ll come in a group, too, and then they will just rush out,” he said. “It’s just an every day type of thing now with these kids. We have complained about them to the cops and they can’t do – it’s just kid things, and their hands are tied too. It’s minor things and they can’t take legitimate action.”

Chaudhary said he’s disappointed that this continues to happen at his store.

“They ask, we are happy to hand them out if they are in need or whatnot, but stealing stuff, shoplifting, it is not good,” he said.

Police said they are searching for the two suspects.

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