FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - After a hockey player was hit by a scary slash during a youth game in Foxboro, shouts filled the arena as the penalized player left the ice.

His team has made the decision to discipline him, and now the state organization is also looking into potential punishments.

The players in the game between the South Shore Kings and the Bay State Breakers were mostly 11-year-olds.

The father of the player who was slashed said his son is okay.

The parent who shared video of the incident with 7NEWS said he’d never seen anything like it.

He said it was a clean game until late in the third period, when, right before the shocking slash, the two players involved got tangled up near center ice.

The Bay State Breakers said they do not condone the violent play, saying:

“The Breakers player has been suspended indefinitely from practices and games. Massachusetts Hockey is currently investigating the incident and will decide the length of the suspension as they are the governing body for our sport.”

The Breakers said their player wrote an apology letter to the player he slashed.

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