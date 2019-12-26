FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans will be able to see Justin Bieber perform at Gillette Stadium during the late summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old superstar announced his 2020 tour on Christmas Eve, which will come to Foxborough on Sept. 17.

The nearly 50-city tour kicks off on May 14 in Seattle and ends on Sept. 26 in New Jersey.

Bieber also announced that he plans on releasing a new album and a docuseries.

Earlier this year, Bieber said he was stepping away from music to focus on his mental health. In September, he opened up to fans via social media to share the difficulties of rising to fame young and his use of heavy drugs to cope.

Several other big artists are also scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium, including country singer Kenney Chesney and pop star Taylor Swift.

