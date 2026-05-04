MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile bicyclist suffered minor injuries after police said they were riding recklessly and were hit by a car in Milford last week, video obtained by 7NEWS captured.

On Wednesday April 29, Milford police said the Milford Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle on East Main Street near Hayward Street.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile bike rider sitting on the side of the road. They said the the juvenile reported pain in his hand after the collision, and they were taken to Milford Regional Hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video of the area captured the juvenile had been riding their bike recklessly ahead of the crash.

In statement, Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino said, “We’re fortunate that no one was seriously injured. The reality is this is another example of the riders in our community ignoring safe bike riding principles leading to another near tragedy. The bicyclist and his companion on the e-bike were seen riding recklessly on the sidewalk and veering in and out of traffic with no concern for oncoming vehicles.”

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