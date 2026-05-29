REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved Massachusetts restaurant is expanding – Kowloon will soon open a new location at Revere Beach.

Kowloon Tiki on the Beach at Revere Beach will be a partnership between the original Kowloon Owner Robert Wong, and John Karlino and Melissa Ford. They said the new location promises the same signature menu items, familiar faces, and hometown feel that helped build the orginal Saugus location’s iconic reputation.

“People are lining up, waiting for the doors to open,” Ford said. “Kowloon has the reputation and they can’t wait to get it on the beach.”

The new location will bring the tropics straight to New England. Defining menu items include boneless spare ribs, the popular Saugus wings, Kowloon’s famous pork fried rice – and some new additions including a lobster slider and fried dough.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for almost 40 years, and I’ve opened up a lot of restaurants, and this is one of my most exciting ones,” Karlino said.

The original Kowloon in Saugus just celebrated its 76th anniversary, and the new owners said they have their sights on that same milestone for the new location.

Karlino and Ford told 7NEWS the new location will be open sometime at the end of this week.

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