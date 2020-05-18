Krasinski highlights uplifting community in latest episode of ‘Some Good News’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Newton native John Krasinski put a Boston story in the spotlight during his latest online episode of “Some Good News.”

The actor made sure episode eight went out on a high note after announcing that he would be taking a break from the series.

Krasinski focused on the show’s community by turning it over to the viewers who shared uplifting stories.

One of those stories was about a recent high school graduate in Boston who learned that she received a full scholarship to Curry College when a drone came to her door.

Krasinski says the show, which has been highlighting positive news stories amid the coronavirus pandemic, has become a meaningful part of his life.

He added that he hopes the spirit of “Some Good News” continues.

“I told you from the very first episode, I only deliver the good news; you are the good news,” he said, “and that’s why every single week, if you can look past the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you’d see what resilience really looks like. What unbroken really means. And through witnessing each and every simple act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is.”

Krasinski also said that despite the fact that he’s taking a break from the show, “there is more to come.”

