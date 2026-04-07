DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, said she’s willing to admit to her role in their deaths with conditions.

The defense is asking the judge to reconsider their request to separate the trial into two parts. In March, the judge denied that initial request.

Clancy has appeared in court in recent hearings. According to court filings, there was a difference of opinion whether both sides were willing to stipulate the facts of the case. The prosecution was not willing to agree to that, wanting the jury to hear the facts of the case.

Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington wants the jury to focus on whether Clancy suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time.

In this motion, Reddington says Clancy is “willing to stipulate formally in writing to her involvement in the underlying conduct resulting in the death of the three young children.

Reddington also indicated the facts of the case, including whether or not Clancy strangled her children should not be an issue up for debate for the jury.

The district attorney objected to the renewed request for a two stage trial. Prosecutors agreed with the judge’s decision that the jury should hear the details of what happened.

Clancy is accused of strangling her three children, who were 8-months-old, 3-years-old, and 5-years-old at the time, with exercise bands in January of 2023. It is alleged she did so while her husband was picking up dinner and medications.

Clancy became paralyzed after a suicide attempt and has spent three years in a state hospital.

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