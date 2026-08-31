BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi has ended his career as a player for the Argentine national team at 39 years old, after nearly two decades representing the national side.

Messi, who played in six World Cups, won the tournament in Qatar in 2022 and led Argentina to the final in 2026 losing to Spain.

“It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deeply — but I understand that the time has come,” Messi said on his official Instagram account. “I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

Messi explained that he wrote his retirement letter on June 21 — two days after losing the World Cup final — but waited to publish it because his father was facing health issues that eventually claimed his life.

Jorge Messi died on Aug. 8 in his native Rosario, Argentina.

Messi made his debut for the senior national team in 2006, but his journey was fraught with frustration until he finally lifted the World Cup in 2022.

“Thank you for all the love these past 20 years. I’m going to miss hearing you all from the inside so much. Now I’m going to be one of you, cheering and supporting you from the outside (through thick and thin, even more so)”, said Messi.

In the letter, the current Inter Miami captain did not reveal how long he intends to continue playing professional football.

“I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — along with my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of. Experiencing this with you was incredible. I love you all,” he added.

Messi played for Inter Miami over the weekend scoring 4 goals in a 7-1 win over CF Montreal.

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