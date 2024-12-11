BOSTON (WHDH) - Local businessman and Dorchester native Herb Chambers has donated $100 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to help pay for a new state-of-the-art cancer center, according to Massachusetts General Brigham.

The hospital will name a 1 million-square-foot tower after Chambers, which will house a myriad of cancer care services, as well as a rooftop garden, MGB said.

The tower will also feature a new Center for Urgent Cancer Care that will provide around-the-clock, specialized care for cancer patients, the hospital system said.

The Herb Chambers Tower, which will include 228 acute care inpatient beds and 32 ICU beds, is expected to be completed in 2027.

