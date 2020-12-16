Local schools deciding between canceling classes or going remote during snowstorm

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Students are usually anticipating a snow day when a significant storm is projected to move through Massachusetts but this school year could be different.

With many communities in the Bay State expected to get up to a foot of snow Thursday, schools are faced with the decision to cancel classes or move them online.

Several school districts have been learning remotely or are under a hybrid model of online and in-person learning due to the pandemic, meaning many students have the resources to still attend classes virtually even during a big storm.

Peabody Public Schools is among the districts teaching through a hybrid-learning model.

Superintendent Josh Vadala said that instead of a snow day, “there is an opportunity for us to engage in remote learning because that instruction, that continuous instruction, is better than a day lost.”

He added that students can look at the bright side of not having a snow day.

“You’re trading a snow day for maybe a day in the summer, so there’s another benefit in there as well,” Vadala said.

In Lowell, the school committee recently approved a change to its school cancelation policy, where they can call for a full-remote learning day rather than delaying or canceling classes due to weather.

