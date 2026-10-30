BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wielding a knife while suffering a mental health crisis in Brighton was shot by police and later died from his injuries Friday, according to Boston police.

Boston police said they were called to 24 Selkirk Road just before 7 a.m. for a report of a person looking to harm themself, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. He said when officers arrived, they found a man armed with a large knife. He said officers were working to deescalate the situation, trying to get him to drop the weapon for approximately 20 minutes.

Cox said the man, suffering a mental health crisis, eventually lunged at police on the front porch, which is when an officer fired one shot, hitting the man in the stomach.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital and treated for stress.

The District Attorney said police body camera video will play a key role in their investigation.

“Whenever we have video in any situation that actually captures what happened in the incident, that’s always helpful,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association commended the officers for their efforts to diffuse a highly hostile situation, writing they, “…encorage anyone encountering an interaction with a police officer please comply with their lawful commands…creating a safer environment for all involved.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also released a statement about the situation, saying in part, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individual who lost his life. Our first responders and police officers regularly face difficult and dangerous situations. We are grateful for their service and thinking of the officers who were impacted by today’s events.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating whether the shooting was justified.

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