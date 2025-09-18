FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots rolled out VIP treatment for more than a dozen women battling cancer and cancer survivors at Gillette Stadium Thursday.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised the women with tickets to the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers later this month, as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign to help support early cancer detection.

Thirteen patients from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center received special invitations to come to the stadium, where they were treated to breakfast, manicures, massages, and jewelry design.

“When I got the call, I was like ‘are you kidding? What is this? Is this a joke?’ I was just, pure shock,” said Julie McIntosh, a woman battling cancer.

The women also got to meet several players on the team before a surprise visit to the field. Over lunch, they were surprised with their tickets to the Patriots’ game on September 28, where their bravery will be honored during halftime.

“It’s just been unbelievable, and it’s been a nice silver lining in a really hard, hard thing,” said another woman.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft started the pampering event after losing his wife Myra to cancer in 2011. Organizers say that makes the day more meaningful.

“It’s really just about celebrating these women, letting them know that they are not alone, and that we are here to support them as well,” said Dani Callahan the Community Relations Supervisor for the Patriots.

The women said they are grateful to the Patriots organization for letting them take part.

“I feel so lucky and blessed to be picked for this event,” said McIntosh. “You’re very alone in this, and this makes you feel like you’re part of a community.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)