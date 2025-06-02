DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - To begin a new week in the Karen Read murder retrial, the defense got a small victory after Judge Beverly Cannone allowed them to submit derogatory texts that were sent by lead investigator and now fired Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, without having to call Proctor as a witness.

The prosecution pressed back on the ruling, arguing that Proctor should be called to verify his own words and text messages.

Three witnesses were called by the defense on Monday. One of which was Kelly Dever, a Boston Police Officer. She worked as a Canton officer in 2022.

Attorney Alan Jackson got into it with her early in the trial.

“You threatened to charge me with perjury during our phone call prior to the first trial if I didn’t lie on the stand right now,” said Dever to Jackson. “I’m telling you, I did not see anything.”

Dever told the jury she’s been pressured by Read’s defense team to lie in the case.

“They were looking for me to say I saw Higgins and Berkowitz in the garage, with the car,” said Dever.

Dever was working inside the Canton police department the night John O’Keefe died and originally told the FBI she saw Canton police chief Ken Berkowitz, who has since died, and ATF agent Brian Higgins, go into the sally port for a “wildly long time.”

Dever later retracted that statement, saying, “Because of the fact I was provided information that showed a statement of mine was a false memory, it was not a lie. Therefore, I made it in good faith and retracted it, given information that it could not be accurate.”

Another witness, Jonathan Diamandis, a lifelong friend of Proctor and happened to be in the same group chat when the text messages were sent, took the stand.

“These are not my words,” said Diamandis. “I’m not really comfortable reading these, do I have to say these words out loud?”

Diamandis, while being in the group chat, did not condone or participate in the talk about Read.

Cannone allowed Diamandis to confirm the vulgar texts from January 29, 2022, as they were read by the prosecutor.

When asked if the homeowner is under suspicion, Proctor writes Brian Albert won’t be arrested, he’s a Boston cop too.

“Mr. Proctor responds, ‘zero perfect change she skated. She’s (explicit). She’s bleep,'” said Hank Brennan.

“Yes,” responded Diamandis.

Dr. Marie Russell, a retired emergency room doctor, former cop, and former employee at a coroner’s office, also took the stand.

Dr. Russell said that after decades of treating dog bite victims, she concluded that is what caused the marks on John O’Keefe’s arm.

“They were inflicted as the result of a dog attack,” said Dr. Russell. “So there are multiple grouping of wounds right here, here’s one upper arm, above the elbow. Here’s another interesting grouping at the elbow.”

Dr. Russell will return to the witness stand on Tuesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)