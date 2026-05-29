BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Senate voted to turn over records to State Auditor Diana DiZoglio after years of requests.

Senators have argued teh audit is “unconstitutional”; the state auditor agreed to limit the scope of the audit to a narrow set of financial documents.

One state senator said the documents could be delivered “in a matter of days”.

DiZoglio was critical of the senate vote, saying they only complied because the court was about to order them to.

In 2024, voters passed a ballot question giving DiZoglio the authority to audit the legislature.

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