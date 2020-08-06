Man accused of attacking gay man outside his Taunton home ordered held without bail

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man who allegedly attacked a gay man outside of his Taunton home in late June was ordered held without bail Thursday after a judge ruled him to be dangerous last week.

Michael Cates, 34, was arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court on charges including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery to intimidate based on sexual orientation, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

On June 29, police say the victim and his husband were outside their Taunton home when Cates drove by their house in an SUV, stopped, and angrily walked into their yard.

Cates then allegedly yelled a homosexual slur and punched the victim in the face twice, causing him to lose two teeth. The suspect then got back into his SUV and fled.

Investigators say the couple had a gay pride flag and rainbow sticker on their mailbox.

After conducting numerous interviews and reviewing surveillance video, police say the identified Cates and filed charges against him on July 23.

“I was glad to hear this defendant was found dangerous and will not be out on the streets,” Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said. “My office is closely monitoring this matter and our Taunton Police Department is continuing to work closely with District Attorney Quinn’s office on this ongoing investigation. The allegations, in this case, are disturbing, and do not represent the values of the residents of this great city.”

