BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a teenager in Mattapan last month is set to face a judge this week.

Csean Skerrit, 32, was arrested on drug charges on Feb. 6. He is now scheduled to be arraigned on Friday on a first degree murder charge.

Authorities publicly identified Skerrit last week, alleging he killed 13 year old Tyler Lawrence on Jan. 29 near his grandparents’ house in Mattapan.

Prosecutors said the shooting did not appear to be random, but have not provided any additional details.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said last month that, while the shooting appeared to be targeted, Lawrence was an innocent boy.

Skerrit was already in custody in connection with separate federal drug charges when authorities obtained their arrest warrant for the first degree murder charge, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Lawrence’s mother, Remy, responded to the announcement of charges against Skerrit, saying the Boston police and the DA’s office had “taken the first steps toward justice for our beloved Tyler.”

