LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man appeared in court Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a six-year-old child in Lynn Monday evening, The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Marvin Kentrez Pryien, of Lynn, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on charges of kidnapping, reckless endangerment of child, two counts of open and gross lewdness, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, shoplifting by asportation, and malicious damage to property. He pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, Lynn police responded to a call at approximately 4:36 p.m. that a vehicle near New Park Street was stolen with a child in the back seat. Lynn police issued a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert, and the vehicle was located about 20 minutes later by Everett police in the area of Revere Beach Parkway in Everett.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said the driver, identified as Pryien, struck multiple police cruisers and another vehicle while trying to flee from police. Officers swarmed the scene and were able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

Pryien was subsequently arrested.

The child was taken to the hospital, where they reunited with their parents, and has since been released.

Pryien is being held without bail. He is due back in court on November 3 for a dangerousness hearing.

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