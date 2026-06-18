MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two Manchester, New Hampshire Department of Public Works employees Thursday morning, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Sean Day, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was located after the shooting at a business in the city and arrested without incident. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Assault.

Manchester police said two Department of Public Works employees were walking in the area of Manchester Street and Union Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they were approached by a man known to one of them. The man was later identified as Day.

Police said “for reasons that remain under investigation,” Day produced a handgun and fired a single shot, which struck both men. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both men have been treated and released from the hospital.

“This was a shocking and brazen act of violence that is completely unacceptable. Our thoughts remain with the city employees who were injured, their families, and the departments affected by this incident. We wish them a speedy recovery,” Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said in a statement.

Police do not believe the crime was random and said there is no threat to the public at this time.

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