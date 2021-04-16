Man charged in Somerville hit-and-run that left Vietnam veteran with life-threatening injuries

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Somerville earlier this week that left a Vietnam veteran with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver, whose name was not released, has been summonsed to appear in Somerville District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews responding to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 8:40 p.m. on Monday found 74-year-old Marshall Mac suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Mac is said to have spent six years as a prisoner of war.

The suspect surrendered to police on Thursday, officials said. He also turned over the white 2015 Ford Transit Connect that he was driving at the time of the crash.

Officials say additional charges could be filed against the driver.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)