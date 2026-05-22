BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap a toddler on an MBTA train. Investigators say it happened on the green line around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The police report said the child’s mom told officers the man started flirting with her while she was riding the train with her 3-year-old son in a stroller.

She said she ignored him, but his behavior became more aggressive. Investigators say he also began talking about the child and even tried to tickle his feet.

The mother said she told the man to leave her and her son alone. Police say he became hostile and threatened to kill her, saying he would shoot her.

Police say the suspect then pointed to the child and said, “Look, he wants to come with me.”

Investigators say the man reached down, grabbed the boy’s leg, and forcefully pulled him.

Another passenger and an MBTA employee stepped in to help and pushed the man off the train at Park Street.

Police say he ran away but was quickly tracked down in the Downtown Crossing area. He was later taken into custody.

People 7NEWS spoke to say they can’t believe it.

“The baby is okay that’s most important thing, and the guy was arrested, good,” Matt Kelly said.

“You gotta be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Bill Garfield said.

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