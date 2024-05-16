MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The 29-year-old man charged with biting another man and dropping a gun during an argument at a Marshfield school bus stop Wednesday was ordered held on $25,000 bail in court Thursday.

Oscar Anderson pleaded not guilty to his charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, according to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

At around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Marshfield police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fight at a school bus stop on Plain Street, the DA’s office said. Two callers said one of the men pulled a gun on the other, according to the office.

Witnesses told police Anderson was yelling at a school bus driver and waving the gun. Prosecutors said Anderson attacked a man who tried to calm him down

One man was taken to the hospital after Anderson allegedly bit him under the armpit and struck him in the head with a set of keys, the DA’s office said. He has since been released.

Local schools entered a “shelter in place” status while investigators searched for the gun, which sources said was dropped on the ground during the altercation.

Investigators did not find the gun, despite searching Anderson’s apartment and the surrounding area.

“Mr. Anderson denies all the facts of the police report. He says it did not happen that way, and as proof, no gun was found,” defense attorney Katelyn Kelliher said in court.

In addition to the $25,000 bail, Anderson was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim, avoid the victim’s home and work addresses, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, the DA’s office said. His bail was also revoked on an open case out of Quincy, the office said.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 11.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)