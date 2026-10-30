NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with a string of indecent assaults in which he targeted elderly residents near a senior living community in Newton, according to court documents.

Sean Patrick Capalbo, 29, was arrested using surveillance video, police said. He pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of indecent assault and battery on a disabled person or person over 60 during his arraignment in Newton District Court, court records show.

Lasell University Police said they were first alerted to the incidents on October 6, when a Lasell Village resident reported they had been groped by a man near a pond in the area. According to the police report, the victim said the man told her she had a spider on her back, then brushed his hand over her backside for several seconds. She said the man was not known to her.

Capalbo was eventually identified and arrested in connection with that incident, and then linked to at least three other similar cases this month.

In one of those incidents, Capalbo is accused of groping a Lasell Village resident who was using a walker on Seminary Avenue, across from Eager House. Another police report said a man groped a postal worker at a Framingham apartment complex using the same spider line as one of the Lasell Village victims reported.

The property manager of the Framingham apartment complex said she consoled the victim, and is glad he was arrested.

“They felt uncomfortable like anyone would,” said Rita Flagg, the property manager. “She didn’t feel right about it. She wanted to tell someone. She was being very brave.”

Capalbo was ordered held on $500 bail, which he could not immediately post. He is being held at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction in Billerica, according to court documents.

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