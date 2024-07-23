KENSINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man died Monday after an hourslong standoff ended in an officer-involved shooting in Kensington, New Hampshire, officials announced.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and State Police Colonel Mark Hall in a joint statement said officers first responded to a home on Olivia Lane near 12 p.m. Monday to follow up on a mental health call from Sunday night.

While at the house, officials said, an officer “received information about a male in the home criminally threatening another occupant.”

Police called additional officers to the scene and the standoff ensued.

Near 10:30 p.m., “during an ensuing encounter,” officials said, six officers fired at the man.

Officials did not provide any additional information about the moments leading up to the shooting but said the man was armed when he was shot. In addition to the six officers who opened fire, one officer fired a less-lethal munition.

Though emergency crews performed life saving measures at the scene, officials said the man suffered lethal injuries and died.

There were no reported physical injuries to law enforcement officers and officials said there was no threat to the public as a result of this incident.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

