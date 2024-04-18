FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Connecticut man was identified as the person found dead in a Framingham home last week, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

At around 6 p.m. on April 10, police located Brooks Hood, of Bridgeport, Conn., after receiving an anonymous 911 call, the office said in a statement. He was found at a home on Fenwick Street with “apparent trauma” to his body, and the district attorney’s office called the case a suspicious death.

Officers later executed a search warrant, but the Middlesex District Attorney’s office did not provide any information about what was found.

The investigation is ongoing, and a ruling on the cause and manner of Hood’s death is pending.

