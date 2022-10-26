DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Dorchester Wednesday night, in what is believed to be the fourth homicide in the city in less than a week.

Responding after receiving reports at 7:15 p.m., officers blocked off Washington Street soon after they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the Celebrity Cuts Barbershop. According to law officials, the victim died on the scene 20 minutes later.

BREAKING: Boston Police say one man has died after a shooting inside a barber shop on Washington St in Dorchester tonight. Search is on for the shooter, but the police commissioner tells us this was not a random act. @7News pic.twitter.com/Nt10tLG39s — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) October 27, 2022

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but community members said they believe the man who was shot and killed was a barber.

“The fact that this took place inside a barbershop, a hub for the community that is supposed to be a safe space for everyone to come and feel and look their best, makes this all the more devastating,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Wu, along with other city officials, were on the scene as homicide detectives continued to gather evidence late Wednesday night.

“We know that we stand in the midst of a good and vibrant community,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “This was an active area at the time, obviously, with the barbershop open and for people who know anything, we need your help and your support in this matter.”

Boston Police said they believe the shooting was not a random act of violence and are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact the police department.

“We need the public’s help with this, I mean this stuff needs to stop,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. “And we’re going to make sure that we’re focusing in all of the places we need to be to make sure we curtail some of this stuff that’s going on out here.”

