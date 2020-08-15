Man plants 128 flags in Charlestown to honor residents killed during WWII

BOSTON (WHDH) - On the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, one man made sure Charlestown’s contribution to that fight would be remembered.

After marching through the town, Bill Durette of the Charlestown Veterans History Project planted 128 American flags at the World War II memorial at City Square Park to honor residents killed during that conflict.

“With everything going on in the world, don’t forget the ones that really made the supreme sacrifice, willingly and unselfishly joined the military and gave their lives,” Durette said.

Judy Burton said her uncle John Noonan died at Normandy and said she was glad someone was thinking of him and other veterans Saturday.

“To show honor to all the military people the men the women… it warms my heart,” Burton said.

