WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man wanted for a fatal shooting at Worcester State University appeared in court on Thursday, a week after he was tracked down and arrested in New York.

Kevin Rodriguez was in Worcester District Court where he was arraigned on charges that included assault with intent to murder, stemming from the shooting death of Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge.

Rodriguez was back in Massachusetts after authorities found and arrested him in a Brooklyn apartment days after the shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 29.

In addition to Melendez Jr., authorities said a 21-year-old man was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said neither the victims nor Rodriguez were Worcester State students.

