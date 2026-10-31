BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Boston earlier this year has been arrested in Texas, officials announced Saturday.

Marico Levy, of Aubrey Texas, was arrested in Texas in connection with the Aug. 12 stabbing death of Latavius Owens, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee, in South Station.

Boston police said transit police officers initially responded to a radio call reporting a stabbing at the station on Atlantic Avenue at approximately 5:33 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out on the escalator near an exit.

No arraignment date has been set.

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