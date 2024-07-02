BOSTON (WHDH) - Millions of people are expected to hit the road or take to the sky around July 4 this year.

In Massachusetts, though, a series of beach closures may force travelers to rethink their plans.

From Cape Cod to the Berkshires, 37 saltwater and freshwater beaches were closed in Massachusetts as of around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The majority of beach closures stemmed from harmful bacteria levels. State officials listed other reasons for six closures.

State and local authorities monitor more than 1,110 public and semi-public beaches across Massachusetts for their water quality. When tests show issues, officials urge people to stay away to avoid the risk of illness.

Beaches generally reopen once lab tests show bacteria levels falling back within acceptable ranges.

Since samples take roughly 24 hours to process, officials in a state frequently asked questions page said beaches commonly stay closed for at least one or two days at a time.

While bacterial issues may resolve relatively quickly, officials with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said Walden Pond in Concord will have limited space for beachgoers throughout the summer season after heavy rain last year and melting snow this past winter led to higher water levels than usual.

The massively popular beach at Walden Pond was all but gone by April, officials said, leaving just a small sliver behind for beachgoers.

Though the beach is open and staffed with lifeguards this year, DCR officials in June urged visitors to seek other destinations.

The Department of Public Health lists open beaches on the same interactive dashboard where it displays closures.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation also operates a series of swimming pools, wading pools and spray decks across Massachusetts.

Temperatures are expected to rise steadily through the end of the week, climbing over 90 degrees in some spots by Sunday. Isolated storms are possible Thursday and Friday, with scattered storms in the forecast Saturday.

