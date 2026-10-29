BOSTON (WHDH) - In the Massachusetts race for the Senate, Democrat incumbent Senator Ed Markey and his Republican challenger John Deaton were on the campaign trail in several communities this week.

Markey has represented Massachusetts in Congress for half a century. He campaigned in Revere Wednesday, joining the city’s mayor to show support for small businesses. He said small businesses are essential to the community.

He said he is also focused on combatting rising prices.

“I just feel that the voters as consumers, as people having to deal with the cost of living, they’re going to be coming out to the polls and they will be rejecting the “Trump economy” which is pounding their families,” Markey said.

Deaton spent Thursday at a barbershop in Jamaica Plain, saying he knows he’ll need to shave some Democratic voters from Markey to win next week. Deaton has tried to unseat a Democratic senator in Massachusetts before, and he shared with 7NEWS why he believes this race is different.

“My message is to look past labels and answer this question: Who’s the best candidate in each race?” Deaton said. “I think that I offer solutions to the problems people are facing because I don’t think people are looking for ideology today, they’re looking for solutions. I think Senator Markey, he’s had 50 years to get the job done, I think it’s time for someone new. But at the end of the day it’s not his age, it’s not how long he’s been in office, I have better ideas than he does.”

Deaton says he wants to cut the cost of healthcare and secure the border.

“Next Tuesday I think people are going to come out and just say, “We need to change,” Deaton said.

Deaton has tried to distance himself from Trump, noting that he has never voted for him.

Every major poll conducted shows Markey with a nearly 20-point margin in the race.

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