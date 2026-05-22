BOSTON (WHDH) - Have you ever wondered what your true colors are? 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to Chestnut Hill where a retro beauty trick is gaining Mass Appeal.

Color analysis filled fashion magazines in the 1980’s, and now the trend has come back and taken social media by storm. Thousands are asking to be analyzed and fitted with the seasonal color palette that matches them perfectly.

Talia Rosenbloom is a stylist at House of Colour in Chestnut Hill, where she offers personalized color analysis.

“You’re going to see what best balances with your personal coloring, your features,” Rosenbloom said. “Each quarter of this wheel represents a different palette. Autumn is going to be warm-toned and soft, Spring is going to be warm-toned and bright, Winter is cool-toned and bright, and Summer is cool-toned and soft.”

She said wearing your colors makes your natural beauty pop.

“I just remember the first time I wore my colors, it was a hot pink sweater, hot pink lipstick,” she said. “Had somebody come over and she said, ‘you look so well-rested.’ It made me realize that it was, kind of, something to this.”

Rosenbloom believes finding the right colors can lead to a confidence boost.

“Sometimes we just need something that helps us see ourselves a little bit differently,” she said.

House of Colour has several stylists in the Boston area. If you’d like to set up your own consultation, you can visit their website.

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