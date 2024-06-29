BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass General Brigham said the personal information of some patients may have been compromised in a data breach, according to a statement from the hospital.

Hospital administrators said they will be notifying Mass General Brigham patients or patients on the Mass General Brigham Health Plan whose information may have been breached.

An investigation in May determined that a few MGB employees may have allowed an unauthorized person access to information such as names, addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, diagnoses, and credit card numbers.

Patients on the Mass General Brigham Health Plan may have had their information compromised between July 21, 2023 and April 2 of this year, the hospital said. Patients at the Mass General Brigham hospital may have had their information compromised between Feb. 26 and April 4 of this year.

The hospital said the employees involved were immediately fired.

Those who receive a letter from MGB or MGBHP should review it for steps they can take to monitor and protect their information, the hospital said. Patients with any questions can contact MGBHP at 1-888-268-7164 and for MGB at 1-888-826-9548 between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

