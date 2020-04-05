Mass. gets 100 ventilators from national stockpile, more expected

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts has received 100 ventilators from the federal government to deal with the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the supply came from the national stockpile after touring a new coronavirus testing site for first responders Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

A medical advisory group from the newly formed COVID-19 Response Command Center is distributing the ventilators.

The shipment came into the state on Saturday night and was unpacked on Sunday morning, Baker said.

More ventilators are expected as the number of coronavirus cases is expected to surge in the Bay State.

“We don’t believe that this is the last shipment,” Baker said. “We fully expect that we will get additional ventilators over the course of the next two weeks.”

Baker said the state predicts the biggest surge to occur between on April 10 and last until April 20. He is expecting to get 1,000 ventilators total from the stockpile.

About 3,500 people are being tested for the virus per day, according to Baker.

