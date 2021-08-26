BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been named the most educated state in America, according to a new study.

With many Americans beginning to question whether a college education is worth it as student loan debt levels continue rise, researchers at HireAHelper set out to rank all 50 states based on the average number of years of education residents completed.

Bay State residents average 14.1 years of education, compared to 13.4 years for Americans on average, the study found. Overall, 24.7 percent of Massachusetts residents’ highest level of attainment is a bachelor’s degree, and 20.3 percent attain a graduate or professional degree.

Data that HireAHelper gathered on Massachusetts includes:

Composite score: 100.0

100.0 Average number of education years: 14.1

14.1 Graduate or professional degree: 20.3%

20.3% Bachelor’s degree only: 24.7%

24.7% Associate’s degree only: 7.4%

7.4% High school diploma only: 23.9%

23.9% Less than a high school diploma: 8.7%

Northern parts of the country, including Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire, rated out to have “significantly” higher education levels, researchers noted.

Cambridge was named the most educated among small and midsize cities, while Boston ranked 12th among large cities.

Seattle was named the most educated city.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)