BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers north of Boston may notice an increased speed limit on one local road thanks to a decision by the state Department of Transportation.

MassDOT in a statement this week said it formally increased the speed limit on Route 3 between I-95 in Burlington and the New Hampshire border in Tyngsboro from 55 miles-per-hour to 65 miles-per-hour.

Officials said crews implemented shoulder closures along both the northbound and southbound sides of Route 3 on Sunday and Monday to allow crews to update signs.

The town of Tyngsboro in a separate statement said the increased speed limit took effect on Monday.

Officials did not share specific details about the decision to increase the speed limit between Burlington and Tyngsboro.

On its website, though, MassDOT says “unrealistically low speed limits could lead to more crashes” by creating two groups of drivers, with some trying to observe speed limits, and others driving at a speed they feel is reasonable.

“Increased uniformity in vehicle speeds will decrease crashes by reducing the likelihood of tailgating, improper passing, and other forms of reckless driving,” MassDOT says.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)