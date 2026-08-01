BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston and the MBTA have announced a series of community meetings to present an updated design for the Blue Hill Avenue Transportation Action Plan and gather additional public feedback.

At the meetings, residents will have the opportunity to review the updated project design block by block, ask questions, and provide feedback on parking regulations, street lighting, green space and street trees, bus station design, support for small businesses, and other community priorities.

The project represents the largest investment in the Blue Hill Avenue streetscape in decades. It will fund a full reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalks along the three-mile corridor and add new streetlights, trees, street furniture, safer crossings, and additional improvements. The proposed center-running bus lanes are expected to reduce travel times for all bus routes on Blue Hill Avenue. Route 28 trips from Mattapan to Grove Hall will be shortened by approximately 10-15 minutes during rush hour––cutting trip times in half.

“After years of listening and learning from residents, local businesses, elected leaders, and transit riders, we are excited to share an updated proposal reflecting detailed feedback and gather additional public input on the future of Blue Hill Avenue,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage residents to join our upcoming community meetings and help guide this transformative, generational investment in a safer, more connected Blue Hill Avenue for everyone who lives, works, worships, owns a business, or travels along this historic corridor today and for generations to come.”

“The residents, businesses and those that frequent and traverse Blue Hill Avenue deserve a corridor that balances the needs of all. The city and the MBTA appreciate all the public input we have received to develop this new set of street designs. With these upcoming public meetings, we encourage all to come and see the changes that are being proposed and welcome additional feedback that is so essential for us to successfully deliver this project,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and General Manager Phillip Eng. “Most recently as we continue engaging with your local delegation, local businesses, and residents, it is clear the community has been asking for and deserves a Blue Hill Avenue redesign that addresses longstanding neighborhood priorities. One that improves safety, preserves parking, supports businesses and allows many modes including pedestrians, motor vehicles, buses and bikes to be enjoyed improving everyone’s quality of life. We encourage everyone to join these upcoming meetings to see the updated proposal and allow us to continue refining details and deliver this transformational project for you.”

Meeting Schedule:

Town Hall in Mattapan

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2026

Time: 6:30–8:00 p.m.

Location: Morning Star Baptist Church

1257 Blue Hill Avenue

Mattapan, MA 02126

Open House in Dorchester

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: BCYF Perkins Community Center

155 Talbot Avenue Boston, MA 02124

Open House in Mattapan

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Mattapan Branch Library

1350 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA 02126

Town Hall in Grove Hall

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: BCYF Holland

85 Olney St, Boston, MA 02121

More information is available at: mbta.com/projects/blue-hill-avenue-transportation-action-plan.

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