BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) teamed up Thursday afternoon to transform Park Street Station into “Bark Street Station,” in support of October as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The collaboration was done to bring more attention to the adoptable animals. Riders and the public got to meet and interact with some of the ARL’s dogs, learn about those seeking their forever homes, and discover ways to support ARL through adoption, fostering, volunteering, and more.

The MBTA said MetroWest K-9 Services, the Burlington Police Department, Berklee College of Music Police Department, and Northeastern University Police Department also brought their own therapy dogs to interact with riders.

“There’s nothing like owning a dog. It’s unconditional love and they’re there for you all the time,” said Janice Ramsay, a Customer Experience Director with the MBTA. “It is a responsibility, but what you get out of it is way more than what you put in.”

“Every animal deserves a loving home, and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is an important reminder of the many wonderful animals waiting for their second chance,” said Dr. Edward Schettino, President and CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “We are thrilled to partner with the MBTA to bring Bark Street Station to life and connect with the community in such a fun and unique way.”

The Bark Street transformation was also part of the MBTA’s year-long celebration leading up to the 130th anniversary of America’s first subway, which opened in 1897.

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