BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA General Manager and Interim Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Phillip Eng is apologizing following an inquiry from 7NEWS about an incident where he pulled an MBTA employee’s hair.

A spokesperson for the MBTA told 7NEWS the incident occured during a team dinner with MBTA employees and their spouses at an unnamed restaurant in November 2024. The employee involved directly reported to Eng. They said the group had a conversation earlier in the evening about hair, in which Eng poked fun at his own baldness.

In a statement, Eng wrote, “My goal is always to lead with respect and inclusivity. I know that this was a mistake, and I own that. I have apologized to this employee fully and have reflected on my actions. I am committed to learning from this experience and upholding the highest standards of professionalism in all my interactions as secretary and general manager.”

A spokesperson for the MBTA also writing in a statement, “The MBTA is committed to fostering a respectful, inclusive workplace environment. Leadership plays a critical role in that. Two years ago, General Manager Eng had an insensitive interaction with one of his direct reports. He subsequently apologized directly to this employee. Any claims of harassment, discrimination or retaliatory behavior are completely without merit.”

Eng has served as General Manager of the MBTA since 2023, and was appointed Interim Secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in October 2025.

7NEWS reached out to Governor Maura Healey’s Office for comment, but has not yet heard back.



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