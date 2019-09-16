MBTA officials: Smoking Red Line train at Broadway delays commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - A disabled Red Line train caused 20-minute delays after sending smoke into Broadway Station Monday afternoon, MBTA officials said.

The T reported delays caused by a southbound train with a “mechanical problem” at Broadway at 4:15 p.m.

Officials moved the train to Andrew Station, and fans at Broadway were turned on to clear the air because of smoke from a “possible motor problem.”

The delay comes on the same day T officials said a Red Line derailment earlier this year happened after gaps in routine inspection schedules.

