FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local leaders continue to implore fans to use the MBTA commuter rail to get to and from FIFA World Cup games starting next weekend, as traffic in Foxboro is expected to be backed up. 7’s Dan Hausle got a look Thursday at what the ride from South Station to Foxboro Station will look like.

The train trip to Foxboro will start on a shut down Summer Street in Boston, where crowds will gather and be brought into South Station, then screened depending on their ticket. When fans book their tickets, they can pick one of five boarding times ahead of the match – whether they want to be really early, or arrive closer to the start of the game.

The MBTA said they are expecting 20,000 people to take the trains, so they have 14 locomotives running every 15 minutes. On game days, the train will go straight from South Station to Foxboro Station in approximately 50 minutes.

Anastasia Valentirova said she rides the Foxboro Line train regularly, and expects the FIFA runs should be fun.

“I think the train is going to be filled with fans, so they’re going to have a great trip together,” Valentirova said.

Once fans arrive at Foxboro Station, they can expect about a five minute walk to Boston Stadium.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)